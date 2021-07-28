Some Alabama school systems to require masks indoors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Some Alabama school systems have announced they will require students and teachers to wear face masks indoors following new federal guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Birmingham, Huntsville, Bessemer and Opelika school systems are among those that have said that masks will be required indoors. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Education said Tuesday that mask mandates will be a local decision unless they get specific new guidance from state officials.