Some GOP state lawmakers help spread COVID-19 misinformation JULIE CARR SMYTH and BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 12:31 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle River Republican, holds a copy of the Alaska Constitution during a committee hearing in Juneau, Alaska. Reinbold has been a vocal critic, along with other lawmakers, of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's disaster declarations while the Legislature was not in session. She has used her committee to amplify voices of those who question the effectiveness of masks and the usefulness of the government's emergency response. In a scathing letter that included references to her Facebook posts, Dunleavy accused Reinbold of misrepresenting the state’s COVID-19 response and deceiving the public.
“The misinformation must end,” the governor wrote. Becky Bohrer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 file photo, Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudon, center, speaks with House majority leader Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, left, during a House session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. LaRock, who attended the Trump rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, warned a House Health committee in late January 2021 that COVID-19 vaccines could not be trusted. He said they were especially risky for several communities, including the elderly and people of color. Democratic Del. Cia Price, who is Black, called LaRock's false claims “simply dangerous.” Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, attends the State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. Scott, who was in Washington, D.C., for the Trump rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, opened her state's legislative session in January 2021 by declaring “the pandemic is over." She said Idaho's more than 1,600 COVID-19 deaths at that time amounted to "nowhere close to a pandemic.”
The average number of daily COVID-19 cases is falling in Idaho, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, but the death roll has risen to more than 1,800 people. Otto Kitsinger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this Monday, April 6, 2015 file photo, Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, right, attends a House session in Nashville, Tenn. At left is Rep. Mike Harrison, R-Rogersville. In 2021, Hulsey is pushing legislation that would ban most government agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccines, trying to drum up support for his bill by downplaying the seriousness of the disease. Hulsey faced pushback from a fellow Republican, Rep. Sabi Kumar, a surgeon who has been a rare GOP advocate for proper mask-wearing while lawmakers gather at the Tennessee Capitol. “The concern I have is that (the bill) creates an anti-vaccine attitude,” Kumar said. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 file photo, organizer Jayme McElvany speaks with athletes from the Upper Peninsula behind her during a "Let Them Play" rally at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. In Michigan, the House Oversight Committee didn't include state health officials or other virus experts in a discussion about an extended pause on youth contact sports ordered by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It did feature McElvany, a virus skeptic who has posted about the QAnon conspiracy and former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud. Founder of a group called Let Them Play, McElvany questioned the science behind state COVID-19 data during legislative testimony that didn't feature anyone refuting her theories. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal via AP) Nick King/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Many Republican lawmakers have criticized governors’ emergency restrictions since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Now that most legislatures are back in session, a new type of pushback is taking root: misinformation.
In their own comments or by inviting skeptics to testify at legislative hearings, some GOP state lawmakers are using their platform to promote false information about the virus, the steps needed to limit its spread and the vaccines that will pull the nation out of the pandemic.
JULIE CARR SMYTH and BECKY BOHRER