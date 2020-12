HONOLULU (AP) — Some Honolulu residents have said that their city-issued debit cards loaded with $500 to buy groceries have not been properly activated, frustrating many recipients.

But by late Wednesday, the city announced a change that would allow cardholders to activate their cards online. The city’s call center was set to call card recipients on its list to let them know, Alexander Zannes, the mayor's spokesman, said in an email.