Some Minnesota elected officials express support for Omar

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several elected officials in Minnesota have signed a statement of support for U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar as she continues to take heat for statements that some viewed as anti-Semitic.

More than 20 Minnesota state representatives, Minneapolis City Council members, park board officials and other elected leaders say they stand with Omar as she faces "smears" for her outspoken views.

Omar has apologized for past statements that some viewed as anti-Semitic, but criticism against her was renewed when she suggested last week that American supporters of Israel have conflicted allegiances.

The statement from Minnesota officials doesn't specifically address Omar's statements, but it calls on Democrats to stand with Omar and against Republican efforts to "pit Jews and Muslims against each other."

It also denounces recent anti-Muslim rhetoric targeting Omar.