Some Oklahoma driver testing sites closed due to virus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some driver license sites in Oklahoma have been temporarily closed because employees were exposed to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

DPS announced late Friday that diver license offices in Chickasha and Lawton are closed and commercial driver license testing is suspended in Chickasha, Lawton and Oklahoma.

The offices are expected to reopen Oct. 15.

Services are available at other DPS sites and driver license services are available at Tag agencies and some licenses and identification cards can be obtained online at my.ok.gov or ok.gov/dps.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 89,559 virus cases and 1,044 deaths due to COVID-19.

The actual number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.