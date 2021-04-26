Some Wyoming businesses asked to return virus relief funds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Thousands of business in Wyoming have received federal relief aid during the pandemic but records show some have now been asked to repay some or all of the money because of miscalculations and other reasons.
Wyoming Business Council data provided to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle through a public records request revealed that more than 200 businesses were asked to return relief aid after third-party audits. The Tribune Eagle reported that about $3.5 million was returned voluntarily and another $9.7 million was requested from the remaining 175 businesses.