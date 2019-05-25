Some teenagers find Legislature a dead end for their ideas

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-led Arizona Legislature has proved receptive in recent years to certain proposals offered up by teenagers, passing laws to designate lemonade as the state drink and copper as the state metal.

But some students who went to the State Capitol this year say they got a different type of reception — if they got one at all — when they tried to pitch proposals on meatier public-policy topics.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that those topics include gun control, school safety and climate change.

While GOP legislators said refusing to sponsor progressive bills doesn't amount to disrespect, some teenage policy advocates said some lawmakers were condescending at times but gushed about the civic involvement of young people who pushed innocuous bills sponsored by Republicans.