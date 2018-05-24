Son throws shoe at dad

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Gregory Pagnozzi Gregory Pagnozzi Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Son throws shoe at dad 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Police arrested Gregory Pagnozzi, 32, after he allegedly threw a shoe at his father, hitting him on the forehead Sunday evening.

According to the report, Pagnozzi’s father called 911, and said there was an emergency at their Fairfield Woods Road home. The dispatcher then heard a male voice say, “Stop, stop” and background noise to suggest a disagreement was going on. Pagnozzi then allegedly knocked the phone out of his father’s hand.

When officers arrived, Pagnozzi and his father were on the side of the road and Pagnozzi began to walk away, and then perched himself on top of a high ledge. His parents told police Pagnozzi was easily agitated lately and had thrown a plate, and then the shoe.

Pagnozzi allegedly to throwing a plate, but said he felt threatened because he thought his father was holding a saw. The report did not indicate that the father was holding a saw.

Pagnozzi was charged with assault on a person over 60, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court on May 21, and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation.