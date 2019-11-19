Sondland’s style created tension in EU before impeachment

BRUSSELS (AP) — Gordon Sondland’s less-than-diplomatic style caused tension with the European Union long before the ambassador was drawn into the impeachment inquiry.

That’s according to other diplomats who spoke to The Associated Press. Sondland is President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the EU. He has called himself a “disruptive diplomat.” He’s scheduled to testify Wednesday in Washington about his dealings in Ukraine.

Sondland originally planned to meet Tuesday with EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis to discuss better cooperation between the two trading juggernauts. That meeting was postponed because Sondland was to testify Wednesday before Congress about his involvement in Ukraine.

That involvement is an example of Sondland’s less-than-diplomatic approach. He visited Ukraine twice, even though it is not part of the EU and not part of his formal responsibilities.