South Africa's president suspends party secretary-general

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has intensified the country’s anti-corruption drive with the suspension of his African National Congress party’s secretary-general, who is facing corruption charges in court.
The decision made this week to suspend Ace Magashule and implement a policy that forces leaders charged with corruption to resign is largely seen as a victory for Ramaphosa against his political rivals. These include Magashule and a political faction within the party which is sympathetic towards former president Jacob Zuma.