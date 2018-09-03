South Bend bypass section damaged by fuel tanker fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A fuel tanker caught fire on the U.S. 31/20 bypass in South Bend, sending flames high into the predawn sky and damaging the roadway's pavement.

Police say residents were evacuated from some nearby homes after the fire started about 4:30 a.m. Monday on the city's far west side near South Bend International Airport. They were able to return a few hours later and no injuries to the trucker or others were reported.

The tanker driver was able to pull it to the highway's shoulder, where the fire destroyed most of the tanker and partially melted a nearby road sign.

Officials say the pavement in the southbound lanes was damaged by the heat and could be closed for a few days so that repairs can be completed.