South Carolina Sen. Hembree in hospital with brain aneurysm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A state senator from South Carolina is in the hospital after suffering from a swollen blood vessel in his brain.

Senate Majority spokesman Reagan Kelley says Sen. Greg Hembree was taken from his Little River home to the hospital Thursday.

Kelley says doctors called the brain aneurysm very small and said it won't require surgery.

Kelley said in a statement that doctors told Hembree he should have a full recovery with no lingering symptoms, but he needs quiet time in the hospital to heal.

The 57-year-old Republican was elected to the Senate in 2012 after serving as solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties for 13 years.

Hembree's daughter Nora Hembree Battle told The Sun News of Myrtle Beach that the family is asking for prayers and privacy as Hembree recovers.

Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/