South Dakota's spring wheat harvest is wrapping up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's spring wheat harvest is wrapping up, and the corn crop is starting to mature.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 97 percent of the spring wheat is harvested, and 3 percent of the corn crop is mature.

Development of the soybean crop in the state also remains ahead of the average pace.

Soil moisture supplies are stable over the week. Topsoil moisture is rated 61 percent adequate to surplus, with 59 percent of subsoil moisture in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions statewide remain mostly rated fair or good.