BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The former Southern Vermont College campus and the Gate House building are on track to be sold following judicial orders filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court-Vermont Division.

Judge Colleen Brown has approved orders to allow the sale of the 371-acre campus to Southwestern Vermont Health Care before January as well as a separate sale of the Gate House building on 2.28-acres to Kenneth Milman of Bennington, the Bennington Banner reported.