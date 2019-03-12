Southern California mountains get heavy snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heavy snow is falling in the mountains of Southern California as winter takes a late-season shot at the region.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will remain in effect until noon Tuesday.

Chains are required on many high elevation routes, and it's a snow day for students of the Bear Valley, Snowline and Rim of the World school districts in the San Bernardino Mountains.

The rest of Southern California is experiencing weather ranging from sprinkles and drizzle to dry conditions.

After a very wet and chilly winter there are signs of spring.

Forecasters say downtown Los Angeles may reach 70 degrees (21.1 Celsius) this week, and there could be a smattering of 80-degree (26.6-Celsius) readings on Sunday.