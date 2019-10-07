Southern Idaho officials struggle with overcrowded jail

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A southern Idaho jail built to hold 194 is currently housing about 279 inmates, some crowded into an old trailer, others forced to sleep in plastic boat-shaped containers lining the walls.

The Times-News reports officials in Twin Falls County will ask voters in November to approve a $25 million bond to add modular units with 316 new beds to the jail.

Capt. Doug Hughes says the overcrowding makes the jail dangerous for inmates and workers, and makes it increasingly difficult to provide services to help inmates succeed once they are released.

The county currently houses about 40 inmates in jails in other counties, which costs a little more than $1 million a year.

Twin Falls County has not asked voters for a bond since the current jail facility was built in 1988.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com