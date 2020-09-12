Southern Indiana town looks to redevelop historic building

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana community is looking for a developer who can find a new use for a historic building that formerly served as its town hall.

The Town of Georgetown has issued a request for proposals for the former Georgetown State Bank building that they believe can serve as an anchor for the community's downtown area.

Town Council President Chris Loop tells the News and Tribune that the building, with its historic charm, could be repurposed into a restaurant or a brewery. An exterior rehabilitation of the building was recently completed.

A revitalization plan calls for some sort of anchor tenant that would draw people downtown, he said.

The community acquired the building in 1981 and it served as the town hall until 2009.

Local preservationists support the town's plans. Laura Renwick, community preservation specialist for Indiana Landmarks’ Southern Regional Office, says the building is one of the key structures in the Georgetown Historic District listed in the National Register.