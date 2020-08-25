Southern Vermont College trustees file for Chapter 7, again

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Southern Vermont College trustees have filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, again.

The request filed Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court - Vermont Division is similar to a dismissed request filed in June, the Bennington Banner reported.

Less than a week after the June request was filed the court-appointed Chapter 7 trustee, Raymond Obuchowski, requested that it be dismissed.

Obuchowski, of Bethel, said that he did not believe he could proceed with the process because of a previously arranged six-week youth camp for Orthodox Jewish teens from the New Jersey-New York City area.

Chairman David Newell said that the camp has concluded and that the board expects to see campus assets auctioned.

Southern Vermont College announced it would close due to declining enrollment and debt, and has been for sale since the end of the 2019 school year.