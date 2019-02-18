Southwestern Washington measles case count grows to 61

CORRECTS SPELLING OF ABEL, NOT ABLE - One-year-old Abel Zhang cries as he receives the last of three inoculations, including a vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), at the International Community Health Services Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Seattle. The boy's tears lasted only a few moments after he received the shots. A recent measles outbreak has sickened dozens of people in the Pacific Northwest, most in Washington state and, of those, most are concentrated in Clark County, just north of Portland, Oregon. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency over the outbreak last month. less CORRECTS SPELLING OF ABEL, NOT ABLE - One-year-old Abel Zhang cries as he receives the last of three inoculations, including a vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), at the International Community ... more Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Southwestern Washington measles case count grows to 61 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Clark County Public Health has identified two new measles cases and two new exposure locations in its ongoing outbreak investigation.

Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong released a statement Sunday saying the agency has now identified 61 confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus.

Of the 61 cases confirmed in Clark County, 54 were not immunized against measles. Immunization status couldn't be verified for five cases, and two cases involved a child who had received only a single dose of the MMR vaccine.

The majority of confirmed Clark County cases — 44 — involve children between the ages of 1 and 10.

The two new locations where people may have been exposed to measles are two schools — one elementary and one middle — in Vancouver.

___

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com