Spain: Stream of migrants stops as Morocco beefs up security MOSA'AB ELSHAMY and RENATA BRITO, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 5:43 a.m.
CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave at the center of a humanitarian crisis and a diplomatic dispute between Morocco and Spain, said Thursday that no migrants crossed overnight into the city after security forces in the neighboring north African kingdom tightened the shared border.
Security forces clashed well into the night with dozens of mostly young men who had gathered in Fnideq, the Moroccan town across the border from Ceuta, hoping to follow the thousands who reached European soil in previous days.
Written By
MOSA'AB ELSHAMY and RENATA BRITO