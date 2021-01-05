Spain tries to keep Epiphany tradition despite pandemic Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 2:02 p.m.
1 of7 Men representing the Three Kings, wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, arrive to distribute Christmas presents at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Canada Real, a shantytown on the southern edge of Madrid and it has been without electricity since last October 2nd. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Religious images stands next to Christmas presents to be distributed by the three wise men or kings at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Canada Real, a shantytown on the southern edge of Madrid, has been without electricity since last October 2nd. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Ludivina Herrera Crespo, 70, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, stands next to the Christmas presents to be distributed by the three wise men or kings at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Canada Real, a shantytown on the southern edge of Madrid and it has been without electricity since last October 2nd. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Residents wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, wave before Christmas presents are distributed by the three wise men or kings at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Canada Real, a shantytown on the southern edge of Madrid and it has been without electricity since last October 2nd. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Residents wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus wait before Christmas presents are distributed by people representing the three wise men or kings at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Canada Real, a shantytown on the southern edge of Madrid and it has been without electricity since last October 2nd. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus holds her baby next to men representing the Three Kings during the distribution of Christmas presents at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Canada Real, a shantytown on the southern edge of Madrid and it has been without electricity since last October 2nd. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, representing Balthazar, one of Three Kings, holds a baby during the distribution of Christmas presents at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Canada Real, a shantytown on the southern edge of Madrid and it has been without electricity since last October 2nd. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — The three wise men received a subdued reception in Spain on the eve of the Western observance of Epiphany due to a pandemic-related prohibition against large public events.
Multitudes of parents and children typically pack Madrid's sidewalks to watch decorative floats carrying people dressed as the biblical kings who brought gifts to the baby Jesus. This year, to reduce exposure to the coronavirus, the Spanish capital held a televised ceremony welcoming the arrival of Magi´s arrival Tuesday, with no members of the public allowed.