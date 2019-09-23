Special Missouri legislative session cost roughly $71K

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A special Missouri legislative session on vehicle tax breaks cost roughly $70,000 to hold.

State House and Senate cost estimates put the price tag of the short September session at a little more than $71,000.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called the special session to overlap with lawmakers' annual meeting to review vetoed bills. That cut down on expenses because lawmakers were already scheduled to head back to the Capitol that week.

Parson called lawmakers back to work to undo a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling. The ruling found taxpayers can only trade-in one vehicle for a discounted sales tax on a new car. State revenue officials previously allowed multiple vehicle trade-ins to reduce the sales tax on a replacement vehicle.

Some lawmakers say the issue didn't merit a special session.