Special election ruling reversed by state Supreme Court

Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The State Supreme Court has issued an opinion that Republican Edward Bateson should be reinstated to the Board of Selectmen. Fairfield,CT 5/23/18 The State Supreme Court has issued an opinion that Republican Edward Bateson should be reinstated to the Board of Selectmen. Fairfield,CT 5/23/18 Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Special election ruling reversed by state Supreme Court 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The State Supreme Court has reversed a lower court ruling on the Board of Selectmen special election, and said Republican Edward Bateson should be reinstated, a move that puts the board back in GOP control.

Bateson was appointed in December of 2016, following the resignation of fellow Republican Laurie McArdle, by First Selectman Mike Tetreau, a Democrat, and Selectman Chris Tymniak, a Republican. But a group of Democrats gathered the requisite number of petition signatures seeking to force a special election.

When Tymniak and Bateson refused to set a date for a special election, citing the town charter, five Democrats took the issue to court. Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis issued a writ of mandamus, instructing that a special election be held on June 6, 2017. Democrat Kevin Kiley easily beat Bateson in the special election.

Bateson and Tymniak, however, appealed and the case ended up before the State Supreme Court. Their attorney, James Baldwin, argued that the town charter only allowed for a special election for the Board of Selectmen when the remaining selectmen fail to make an appointment within 30 days.

The Supreme Court opinion from Chief Justice Richard Robinson cites a 1979 that stated if a town charter was to be altered, it must be done by the town, not the court. “Accordingly, we conclude that the trail court improperly granted a writ of mandamus directing that a special election be held to fill the vacancy caused by McArdle’s resignation. As a result, Bateson is entitled to reinstatement to the office of selectman,” Wednesday’s opinion states.

It further states that unlike state statutes, the town town charter does not provide for a special election, so long as an appointment was made within 30 days.

“Significantly, the charter explicitly limits the use of statuatory procedures by employing the contingent term ‘if’: such a construction contemplates a contingency that did not occur in the present case — namely a failure by the board to fill the vacancy created by McArdle’s resignation withing thirty days,” Robinson wrote. There was no dissenting opinion.

When McArdle resigned, there were three years left in a four-year term. The seat is up for re-election in 2019.