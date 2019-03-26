Special elections aim to fill 2 California Senate seats

This undated photo provided by the Gonzalez for State Senate campaign shows Long Beach, Calif., City Councilmember Lena Gonzalez. Voters in two California legislative districts are picking new senators to fill vacancies created by last fall's election. The special elections Tuesday, March 26, 2019 aim to fill the seats formerly held by Democrat Ricardo Lara, who was elected insurance commissioner, and Republican Ted Gaines, who won a seat on the Board of Equalization. Gonzalez is one of a dozen hopefuls who want to follow Lara in representing southeast Los Angeles County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Voters in two California legislative districts are picking new senators to fill vacancies created by last fall's statewide election.

The special primary elections Tuesday aim to fill the seats formerly held by Democrat Ricardo Lara, who was elected insurance commissioner, and Republican Ted Gaines, who won a seat on the Board of Equalization.

Six candidates, including two Republican assemblymen, want to succeed Gaines in the massive northeastern 1st Senate District, which stretches from Oregon to south of Lake Tahoe.

A dozen hopefuls want to follow Lara in representing the 33rd Senate District in southeast Los Angeles County.

Runoffs won't be needed if any candidate wins more than half the vote. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June 4 special general election, no matter their political party.