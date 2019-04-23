Special elections set for vacant Missouri state House seats

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is setting special elections to fill two vacant state House seats.

Parson on Monday said elections will be held Nov. 5 to replace former Republican Reps. Scott Fitzpatrick and Jean Evans.

Parson named Fitzpatrick state treasurer in December. His former House seat covers the southwest Missouri counties of Barry, Lawrence and Stone.

Evans stepped down from her St. Louis County seat in February to take a job as executive director of the Missouri Republican Party.