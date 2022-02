SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane City Councilman Jonathan Bingle has been censured for his refusal to wear a mask.

The Spokane City Council passed two resolutions on Monday night– one formally condemning Bingle, who is openly violating the state’s mask order while at work in City Hall, and the other urging Mayor Nadine Woodward to enforce the mask mandate. Some members want Woodward to lock Bingle out of City Hall.

The Spokesman-Review reported that Councilman Zack Zappone, who co-sponsored the censure resolution, argued Bingle is within his rights to advocate against Gov. Jay Inslee’s mask mandate – but should do it while masked or working from home.

“Council Member Bingle is intentionally breaking the law, and even worse, he is using his office to intentionally break the law,” Zappone said.

Bingle countered he was one of many “frustrated with the inconsistencies” of the mask mandate.

“This has never been about the mask. This is about me standing up for those who feel like they don’t have a voice,” Bingle said.

Bingle said he had no problem attending meetings virtually, but reaffirmed that he would not wear a mask in City Hall.