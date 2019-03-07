Sports betting bill passes 1st test at Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota has cleared its first committee test but still faces an uncertain future.

The bill by Senate Tax Committee Chairman Roger Chamberlain passed his panel on a 5-2 vote Thursday. It now goes to the Senate state government committee.

His bill would allow sports betting only at the state's two horse-racing tracks and its tribal casinos, with a provision for wagering via mobile devices linked to the tracks or casinos. The state would collect a 6.75 percent tax on net wagers.

Minnesota's 11 tribes oppose the bill. John McCarthy of the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association testified that expanding off-reservation gambling would threaten revenues that tribes need for funding essential services.

No hearing has been scheduled on a similar bill in the Minnesota House.