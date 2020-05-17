Squid fisherman's body recovered day after falling overboard

HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) — One person is dead after two men on a squid fishing boat went overboard near Hyannis.

The men went overboard around 7:45 p.m. Saturday off Point Gammon, WBZ-TV reported. A Good Smaritan saved one of them and brought him to shore. But the second man, a 55-year-old squid fisherman, couldn't be rescued.

The U.S. Coast Guard found him Sunday morning. He was taken to a waiting ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.