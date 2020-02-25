St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event at Osborn Hill School March 20

FAIRFIELD — The annual St. Baldrick’s/Team Teddy-OHS event will be held, for the 11th year in a row, at Osborn Hill School, 760 Stillson Road, on Friday, March 20 starting at 5:30 p.m.. Anyone interested in raising money by having their head shaved can sign up in advance by going to www.stbaldricks.org and typing in “Team Teddy — Osborn Hill School.” Or they can sign up on the 20th, in person. For those who don't want to end up bald on the 20th, there are lots of ways to participate — sponsor a shavee by donating money on their head — online or in person. Buy some baked goods. Have some Super Duper Weenie. Buy raffle tickets and maybe you’ll be lucky enough to win one of many gift baskets including Red Sox-Yankees tickets, Billy Joel tickets, “Hamilton” tickets or a brand new bike from Cycle Dynamics.

Team Teddy was created to honor Teddy Gerber, who was in 3rd grade at Osborn Hill School when he was diagnosed with undifferentiated sarcoma, a rare and aggressive type of pediatric cancer. Teddy was recovering from two major surgeries in March 2010, but he was able to attend the event, and even acted as an honorary barber, shaving his dad’s, brother’s, and some friends’ heads. Less than six months later he passed away at the age of 9. Team Teddy continues on in his memory, and to date has raised over $1.1 million.

St. Baldrick’s makes special recognition of shavees and volunteers who have participated in events for seven years — they are dubbed “Knights of the Bald Table,” and are praised by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation — “Be it known to all that this participant has dedicated at least seven years of service to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation — helping kids with cancer throughout all the land.” To date Team Teddy has welcomed over 50 Knights, as well as 20 “Knight Commanders” — participants for 10-plus years. This is truly a testament to the incredible community who supported Teddy, and who continues to support our family as well as pediatric cancer research funding. We will also have a “VIP" shavee on March 20 — State Senator Tony Hwang, who went bald a couple of years ago and is returning this year.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation funds more childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the US Government. Thousands of volunteers worldwide have funded over $282 million in research grants since the foundation was created in 2005. Worldwide, 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year. And in the US, more children die of cancer than any other disease — more than AIDS, asthma, cyclic fibrosis,congenital anomalies and diabetes combined. St. Baldrick’s is committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.