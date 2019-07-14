St. Louis County jail director hindered in addressing deaths

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The police commander who took over the St. Louis County jail's management in April is finding that his ability to review problems and make changes is limited in the wake of multiple inmate deaths.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lt. Col. Troy Doyle doesn't oversee the jail's medical staff. He gained access only in recent weeks to critical meetings where medical issues about inmate deaths are discussed.

Doyle promised when taking over April 22 to evaluate the jail and make improvements after three deaths since the start of the year. He said he would be transparent about what he found as interim director of justice services.

But his tenure has included a fourth death, and county officials have refused to let the public see records from death investigations.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com