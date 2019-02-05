St. Louis Zoo reports 11 animal births in 10 weeks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Zoo welcomed a baby boom in recent weeks.

Zoo officials announced Tuesday that 11 calves of ungulates — or hoofed mammals — were born in a recent 10-week period.

The new animals include three Speke's gazelles, two addaxes, a Soemmerring's gazelle, a Grevy's zebra, two lesser kudus and two lowland nyalas. They were all born between Nov. 20 and Jan. 30.

Zoo officials say all the animals are healthy and bonding with their mothers.

The baby zebra, named Nova, can be seen in their habitat if the weather cooperates. The others are being kept behind the scenes for now.

The births were recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plans, which tries to keep zoo populations of the animals genetically healthy.