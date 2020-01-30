St. Louis boy shoots himself after finding gun in street

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 10-year-old St. Louis boy accidentally shot himself in the leg after he found a handgun on the ground in his neighborhood, police said.

The boy found the gun Wednesday afternoon in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of north St. Louis, officer Michelle Woodling said. He took the gun inside and shot himself in the leg, in what police are labeling an “accidental injury,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The boy's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

A computer check found the gun had been reported stolen in Springfield, Woodling said. No other information was released.