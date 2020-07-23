St. Louis police: Head-on crash involving stolen car kills 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A crash in St. Louis involving four vehicles — including a stolen car — left one woman dead, police said.

The crash happened Tuesday in the city’s Fountain Park neighborhood, killing Paige Walker, 28, of St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Investigators said the driver of a stolen Mitsubishi was speeding when he hit the back of another vehicle, then crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting Walker’s car head-on. Walker’s car then hit the front porch of a building. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The first vehicle hit by the Mitsubishi also crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car, police said. All three of the other drivers were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police had not announced any charges in the case by Thursday morning.