Stacey Abrams group donates $1.34M to wipe out medical debts JEFF AMY, Associated Press Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 1:14 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - Stacey Abrams speaks during a church service in Norfolk, Va., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A political organization led by the Democratic titan is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday, Oct. 27 told The Associated Press that it is donating $1.34 million from its political action committee to wipe out debt owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts.
Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.