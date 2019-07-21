Standing Rock Sioux stand with Hawaiian telescope protesters

CANNONBALL, N.D. (AP) — Standing Rock Sioux tribal members plan to gather at the epicenter of the Dakota Access pipeline protests to show solidarity with Native Hawaiians who oppose the construction of a huge telescope on the Mauna Kea volcano.

Sheridan Seaboy-McNeil told KFGO Radio that Sunday night's event on a bridge near the Standing Rock Reservation would include prayers and songs in support of Native Hawaiians fighting the $1.6 billion telescope. She says Native Hawaiians stayed in North Dakota for several months during protests against the Dakota Access pipeline. She says it's now time for Standing Rock to stand with Mauna Kea.

Many Native Hawaiians consider Mauna Kea sacred land. At least 34 people, mostly elders, were arrested in the past week in Hawaii as officials tried to start building the telescope again.

