Standoff ends after machete attack in northwest Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of attacking his three children and brother with a machete held police at bay for more than three hours Wednesday before officers arrested him to end the standoff.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Kyle Seeley seriously injured the four at a home and then barricaded himself inside a nearby building, news outlets reported. The victims, including three children younger than 10, were taken to hospitals for treatment of cuts, he said. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening.