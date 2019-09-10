State House legislative worker buyout offer finds 63 takers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is cutting its ranks after 63 legislative employees jumped on the chance to be paid a bonus to quit their jobs.

Pennlive.com reported that 31 Republican staffers, 21 Democratic staffers and 11 who work under the House chief clerk and comptroller's offices took the offer for $1,000 payments for each year of service, up to 25 years.

The offer was open to those with at least five years' experience. It expired at the end of August.

Those who took the voluntary buyout can't return to House employment for a decade but are free to find work elsewhere in state government.

The goal is to replace senior workers with lower-paid employees, and to reap savings by eliminating an unspecified number of positions.

