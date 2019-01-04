State agrees to trapping ban for imperiled Humboldt martens

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon fish and wildlife officials have signed a court settlement that will ban trapping of an imperiled, mink-like animal called the Humboldt marten.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Friday that trapping just a few of the martens for their fur could put the entire species at risk of extinction.

The settlement follows a lawsuit filed by environmental groups that alleged rules to curtail trapping were not being enforced.

The Humboldt marten was thought to be extinct until it was rediscovered in the 1990s.

Four isolated populations survive in coastal forests in southern Oregon and northern California.

The Oregon trapping ban would be in place by September.

It follows a similar ban adopted by California last year.

