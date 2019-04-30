State allocates $750K to study removal of Snake River dams

SEATTLE (AP) — The state budget approved this week includes $750,000 to study the impacts of the possible breaching of four Snake River dams to help salmon recovery.

The Seattle Times reports the legislation calls for a neutral third party to develop a process for local, state, tribal, federal and other stakeholders to weigh in on issues that would surround a decision to breach the four federal dams.

Chinook salmon are prime food for the endangered orcas that frequent Puget Sound, and a statewide dialogue had been proposed last year by a task force that Gov. Jay Inslee established.

The two Republican members of Congress from eastern Washington, where the dams are located, oppose the state-financed effort as wasteful, saying the decision to remove the dams is up to the federal government.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com