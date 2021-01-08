State capitols reassess safety after violence at US Capitol DAVID A. LIEB, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 4:17 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, a supporter of President Donald Trump gathers to protest in solidarity in Salem, Ore. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Paula Bronstein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Minnesota Law Enforcement officers protect the Minnesota State Capitol Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn., in the wake of the Electoral College protests Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally in protest of President-elect Joe Biden election win, in Salt Lake City. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Colorado State Patrol troopers hold on to a patrol vehicle as they keep watch on people attending a rally in support of President Donald Trump outside the State Capitol in downtown Denver. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, armed men stand on the steps at the State Capitol after a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Lansing, Mich. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, protesters square off with law enforcement officers on the front porch of the Governor's Mansion after a group of people got through a perimeter fence at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate during a rally on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File) Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol this week has prompted governors and state lawmakers to reassess security at their own capitol buildings as they gather amid a pandemic for legislative sessions and inaugural ceremonies.
Like the U.S. Capitol, statehouses are regular targets for demonstrations. Many already have armed security personnel and metal detectors that screen visitors.