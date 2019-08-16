State extends deadline for medical marijuana applications

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is giving businesses that want to run medical marijuana facilities more time to file applications.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services on Thursday extended the deadline until 4:30 p.m. Monday. The deadline was scheduled to end Saturday.

Department director Randall Williams said in a statement that the agency learned during the early days of accepting applications that it was helpful to have representatives available to answer questions for applicants.

He said the department is expecting a large number of applications to be submitted in a short amount of time and wants to ensure all the applicants get the help they need.

The department said 236 applications have been submitted.

The state plans to license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities and 10 testing labs.