State forest ranger helps rescue 9 from fast-flowing river

DEERPARK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people had to be rescued from the Delaware River along the New York-Pennsylvania border last weekend.

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation says one of its forest rangers was involved with rescuing nine of the 11 people who found themselves in distress during outings on the river in Orange County Sunday afternoon.

DEC Ranger Richard Franke rescued a 62-year-old woman whose foot was caught in an obstruction in the river while her head was just above water that was flowing fast because of heavy rains.

Franke also helped her 64-year-old friend who was struggling to control a raft nearby.

He then helped rescue seven people from a second raft that was caught in strong currents. Two other people were later pulled from the river after their raft capsized.