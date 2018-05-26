State game agency: Bears on the move as they look for food

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Game and Fish Department says drought conditions may prompt more encounters between bears and humans.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that a lack of green growth that provides food for bears means they may move around more, resulting in so-called "conflict activity."

The department on Friday warned campers of increased bear activity in the Jemez (HAY'mehs) Mountains, including multiple sightings of bear cubs.

Meanwhile, department bear and cougar biologist Rick Winslow says there have been other bear-related reports in other areas of the state, including killings of chickens in Placitas and Raton.