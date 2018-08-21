State judge lets 3rd drug firm enter Nevada execution case

Photo: Ken Ritter, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, right, confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Two drugmakers are asking Nevada Supreme Court to let a lower court hear arguments before taking up an appeal about whether the state can use their products for an execution. Court filings Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, leave it up to Nevada's highest court to decide how to proceed with a prisons effort to reschedule Dozier's twice-postponed lethal injection. less FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, right, confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County ... more Photo: Ken Ritter, AP State judge lets 3rd drug firm enter Nevada execution case 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A third pharmaceutical company won a bid to join two other firms in Nevada state court hearings about the use of their drugs in a twice-postponed lethal injection of a convicted killer who says he wants to die.

A judge in Las Vegas on Tuesday let Sandoz Inc. join drugmakers Alvogen and Hikma Phamaceuticals USA in a lower-court case that's on a parallel track with Nevada Supreme Court proceedings on the stalled execution of Scott Dozier.

Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez set a Sept. 10 court date — while acknowledging that's two days ahead of high court hearings set Sept. 12.

Sandoz, Alvogen and Hikma accuse Nevada of improperly obtaining their products for a use the companies don't allow.

Dozier's execution was postponed in November and July.