State labor agency recovers $4.9 million in unpaid wages

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Department of Labor says it recovered more than $4.9 million in unpaid wages owed to Connecticut workers in the last fiscal year.

The state agency says that figure includes nearly $2.3 million recovered by wage enforcement staff responding to complaints of owed wages not being paid. Nearly $2 million was returned to employees not paid the required minimum wage or overtime.

More than $687,000 was recovered for workers paid incorrect amounts while working at construction sites involving public contracts.

Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby says his agency places a "high priority" on protecting workers and law-abiding employers.

The agency's Division of Wage and Workplace Standards investigated more than 2,300 claims for unpaid wages, 250 cases involving the minimum wage or overtime, and 240 cases involving workplace standards violations.