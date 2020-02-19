State lawmaker accuses colleague of using a racial slur

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state lawmaker in Rhode Island is accusing a colleague of using a racial slur.

Rep. Anastasia Williams, D-Providence, said last week during a debate over raising the state's minimum wage on the House floor that she was called a “house slave” and a racial slur by someone she respected. She did not name the lawmaker at the time.

Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, D-Providence, then wrote in a Facebook post that she has never used that racial slur, an offensive word that's not in her vocabulary. She said she was addressing the incident publicly because media outlets and others named her as the person referenced by Williams.

In response, Williams said in a statement Tuesday that after contemplation and reflection, she decided to name Ranglin-Vassell as the lawmaker, WPRI-TV reported. Williams said she hoped Ranglin-Vassell would “realize the magnitude of her actions” and apologize, but her post showed she's continuing to hide from the truth.

Ranglin-Vassell did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Wednesday. She said in her post that she and Williams are not adversaries but “sistas,” colleagues, members of the Black and Latino Caucus and women of color who face similar kinds of scrutiny and challenges.