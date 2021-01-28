State lawmakers are pushing to curb governors' virus powers DAVID A. LIEB, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 12:38 p.m.
Irritated by the sweeping use of executive orders during the COVID-19 crisis, state lawmakers around the U.S. are moving to curb the authority of governors and top health officials to impose emergency restrictions such as mask rules and business shutdowns.
The push is underway in such states as Arizona, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana and Pennsylvania, where legislators are seeking a constitutional amendment to strip the governor of many of his emergency powers.