State officials depopulate Portage County deer farm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin agriculture officials say they've depopulated a Portage County deer farm after a buck from the facility tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Friday that the Grand View Whitetails LLC breeding farm was depopulated May 1. Six of the 30 deer killed on the farm tested positive for CWD.

Authorities announced in November that a 3-year-old buck from the breeding farm that was killed on a Portage County hunting ranch had CWD. The discovery led to quarantines on both the farm and the ranch.

DACTP officials say the farm's owner can't have any deer on the property for five years. They didn't immediately respond to emails seeking the owner's name and asking whether the quarantine on the hunting ranch remains in effect.