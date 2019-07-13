State officials kill bear that roamed residential Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A black bear that frequented residential neighborhoods in the Bozeman area has been killed by Montana wildlife officials.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks representatives said the two-year-old male bear had gotten into multiple conflicts with people and livestock since late June in the Story Hills area of Bozeman.

In one instance, the bear was seen on July 5 chasing goats and chickens in a pen. The homeowner shot at the animal but it left.

The bruin was captured Thursday after it followed a woman walking two dogs in a city park. Officials euthanized the animal after determining it was accustomed to getting food in populated areas and had become a public safety risk.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports five bears have been captured so far in Gallatin County this year.