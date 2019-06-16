State police trooper, three others injured in Fairfield I-95 crash

FAIRFIELD — A state police trooper was seriously injured Sunday morning, while three others suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a parked cruiser.

The trooper had stopped to help a car that was broken down on the median of Interstate-95 when a third vehicle veered into the left shoulder and struck the cruiser, state police said.

The cruiser was then pushed into the back of car that had broken down, trapping the trooper and the driver of the third vehicle, according to state police. The Fairfield Fire Department extricated the trooper and the driver.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday about a quarter mile south of Exit 22 on I-95, state police said. The section between between exits 21 and 22 were closed for about five hours afterward, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Before the crash, the police cruiser had its emergency lights on and was parked behind the disabled car, state police said.

The trooper, Gregory Sawicki, 29, was sent to Bridgeport Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, state police. The driver of the third car, Joseph Buzzanca, 32, went to St. Vincent’s Hospital for minor injuries, according to state police.

The driver of the disabled car, Carmen Cisneros, 25, of Woodbridge, Va., and her passenger, Jose Martin Guerrero, 22, of Bronx, N.Y. went to St. Vincent’s Hospital for minor injuries, state police said.